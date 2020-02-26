PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,774 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 453.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 287.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.2% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.64. 20,191,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996,559. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

