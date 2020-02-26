PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 9,020 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

