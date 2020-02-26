PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,577. Apache Co. has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $38.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

