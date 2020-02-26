PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 110,002 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $65.50. 110,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,380. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

