PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Community Bank System by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBU traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,805. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

