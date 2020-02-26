PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 88,117 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.86.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $91.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.