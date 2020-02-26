PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 778,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. 303,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average of $143.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

