PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after buying an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. 2,861,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,273. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.