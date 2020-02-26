PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in IDACORP by 474.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,542 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,954 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth $96,836,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 58.13%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

