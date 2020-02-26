PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,702,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,217,000 after buying an additional 151,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 691,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 383,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of NiSource by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,789,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 765,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in NiSource by 77.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 5,199,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,631. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

