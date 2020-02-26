PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

SIVB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.28. 117,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,733. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $183.04 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,028 shares of company stock worth $4,994,319 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

