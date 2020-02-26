PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Envestnet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 121.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $650,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,238 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,939. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.20. 63,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -220.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.