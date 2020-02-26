PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15,757.9% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after buying an additional 475,416 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 314,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,193. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.