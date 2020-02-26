PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 10,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

