PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.77. 106,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

