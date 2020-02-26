PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,173,000 after buying an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,796,000 after acquiring an additional 356,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 764.0% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,913,233.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,039. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $210.13 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

