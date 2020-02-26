PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 132,968 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,968 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLI by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in RLI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 6.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $89.20. 1,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,395. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

