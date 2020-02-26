PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,792 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 745.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

