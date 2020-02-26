PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,279 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mylan by 943.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 50,618 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 75,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,377. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 223.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

