PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 208,217 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,001. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

