PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,093 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 7,714.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 22,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

