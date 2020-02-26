PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 42,720 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,530,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.