PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,049 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,364,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,887,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 288,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 241,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96,252 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. The company had a trading volume of 776,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,366. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $116.52 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $834,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,714,896 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.