PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,576 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,552,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Legg Mason by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 403,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 91,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Legg Mason by 26.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 49,554 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 952,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

