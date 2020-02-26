PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,443 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Masimo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Masimo by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,782. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.69.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

