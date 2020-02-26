PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 65,136 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 286,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

JBT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.68. 18,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,421. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.