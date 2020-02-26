PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 65,499 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,499 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,863,000 after purchasing an additional 217,265 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 103.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

LAD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.82. 37,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.60. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.