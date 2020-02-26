PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 77,231 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,231 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in United Bankshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. 8,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,460. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

