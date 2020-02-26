PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,383 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 18.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. 42,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

