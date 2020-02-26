PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,350,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,389,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after buying an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,835,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,922,000 after acquiring an additional 288,301 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 777,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

