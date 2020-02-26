Points International (PCOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. Points International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital initiated coverage on Points International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

