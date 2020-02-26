Points International (PTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

TSE PTS opened at C$23.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88. Points International has a twelve month low of C$13.21 and a twelve month high of C$25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.62.

Get Points International alerts:

In other Points International news, Director David L. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Points International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.86 per share, with a total value of C$99,316.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$308,358.80.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.