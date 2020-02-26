Polis (POLIS) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Polis has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $6.57 million and $15,610.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00007846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,647,933 coins and its circulating supply is 9,647,945 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

