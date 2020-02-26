Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.64 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004175 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Populous has a market cap of $19.54 million and $4.64 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DragonEX, Bithumb, Kucoin, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

