PostCoin Price Down 18.6% This Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, PostCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,271.00 and $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007770 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001388 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

