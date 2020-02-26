PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.31.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. PPL has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

