PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of PQ Group worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

PQG stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. PQ Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PQG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CL King started coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

