Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

PDS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. 23,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,797. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.72 million, a P/E ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 423,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 359,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 323,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

