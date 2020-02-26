Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Short Interest Update

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 30th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLPC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.