Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Earning Extremely Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have been trending extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Premier Oil earned a news impact score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the energy producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.98. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PMOIY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.25.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

