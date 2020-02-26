PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43), Bloomberg Earnings reports. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million.

NASDAQ:PRGX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 million, a P/E ratio of -61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. PRGX Global has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.