Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Short Interest Update

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 825,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 765,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,618. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $596.45 million, a PE ratio of 165.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 228.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 297,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.