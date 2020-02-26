Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 229,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at $52,654,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

