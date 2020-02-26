Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 288,763 Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTUS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NTUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

