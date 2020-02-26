Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,835 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of CommVault Systems worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 1,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.