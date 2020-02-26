Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Sitime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sitime during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,463,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sitime stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,268. Sitime Corp has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.82 million and a P/E ratio of -43.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

