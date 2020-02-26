Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of InterDigital Wireless worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in InterDigital Wireless by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,116. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

