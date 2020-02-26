Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,307 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 478,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 475,416 shares during the period. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 420,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 8,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,193. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

