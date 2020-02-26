Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Flowserve worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Also, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 94,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,847. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve Corp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

