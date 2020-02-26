Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stake in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.92% of istar worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in istar during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in istar during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in istar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in istar during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in istar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:STAR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. istar had a net margin of 67.57% and a return on equity of 26.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.72%.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

